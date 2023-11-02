Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

Gallagher has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gallagher averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

