Brendan Gallagher and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. Fancy a wager on Gallagher in the Canadiens-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +360)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

Gallagher's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:11 per game on the ice, is +1.

In two of nine games this year, Gallagher has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In two of nine games this season Gallagher has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Gallagher has had an assist in one of nine games this year.

The implied probability of Gallagher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 21.7%.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 1 3 Points 1 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

