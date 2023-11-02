How to Watch the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (8-0-1) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1) on Thursday, with the Bruins coming off a victory and the Maple Leafs off a defeat.
The Bruins-Maple Leafs game will air on ESPN+ and Hulu, so tune in to catch the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 14 total goals (only 1.6 per game).
- The Bruins' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up just 1.6 goals per game (14 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 29 goals over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|9
|8
|6
|14
|9
|6
|0%
|Charlie McAvoy
|9
|2
|7
|9
|6
|2
|-
|Brad Marchand
|9
|5
|4
|9
|7
|5
|14.3%
|Pavel Zacha
|9
|3
|3
|6
|5
|4
|52.6%
|Matthew Poitras
|9
|3
|2
|5
|7
|7
|42%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs concede 3.1 goals per game (28 in total), 14th in the league.
- With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Maple Leafs have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.9 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|9
|6
|7
|13
|1
|7
|0%
|John Tavares
|9
|5
|7
|12
|5
|6
|63.1%
|Auston Matthews
|9
|7
|3
|10
|6
|12
|49.4%
|Mitchell Marner
|9
|2
|6
|8
|9
|7
|0%
|Morgan Rielly
|9
|2
|5
|7
|9
|6
|-
