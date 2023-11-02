Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Maple Leafs on November 2, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for David Pastrnak, William Nylander and others when the Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, with 14 points in nine games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Brad Marchand's season total of nine points has come from five goals and four assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Nylander's six goals and seven assists in nine games for Toronto add up to 13 total points on the season.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|6
John Tavares Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
John Tavares has collected 12 points this season, with five goals and seven assists.
Tavares Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Predators
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|7
