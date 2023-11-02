Entering a matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1), the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) currently are monitoring five players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 at Mullett Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Christian Dvorak C Out For Season Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Travis Dermott D Questionable Illness Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 27 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 19th in the league.

Montreal's total of 28 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 14th in the NHL.

Their -1 goal differential is 16th in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

Arizona's 30 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-130) Canadiens (+110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.