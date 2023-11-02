Canadiens vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - November 2
Entering a matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1), the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) currently are monitoring five players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 at Mullett Arena.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jason Zucker
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens' 27 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- Montreal's total of 28 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 14th in the NHL.
- Their -1 goal differential is 16th in the league.
Coyotes Season Insights
- Arizona's 30 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +5.
Canadiens vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-130)
|Canadiens (+110)
|6.5
