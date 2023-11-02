How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Arizona Coyotes will host the Montreal Canadiens (who also lost their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
ESPN+ and SCRIPPS will air this Coyotes versus Canadiens matchup.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Coyotes Additional Info
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have allowed 28 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- With 27 goals (three per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 27 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|9
|4
|6
|10
|6
|0
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|9
|2
|6
|8
|7
|2
|51.7%
|Sean Monahan
|9
|5
|3
|8
|6
|5
|60.7%
|Michael Matheson
|9
|2
|4
|6
|13
|3
|-
|Tanner Pearson
|9
|3
|2
|5
|5
|1
|50%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have conceded 25 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Coyotes' 30 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.7 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (30 total) over that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|9
|2
|6
|8
|6
|5
|57.1%
|Clayton Keller
|9
|4
|4
|8
|4
|9
|61.5%
|Sean Durzi
|9
|4
|3
|7
|5
|2
|-
|Logan Cooley
|9
|1
|6
|7
|2
|2
|44.6%
|Matias Maccelli
|9
|1
|6
|7
|5
|3
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.