Coming off a defeat last time out, the Arizona Coyotes will host the Montreal Canadiens (who also lost their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS will air this Coyotes versus Canadiens matchup.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Canadiens vs Coyotes Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 28 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 27 goals (three per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 9 4 6 10 6 0 50% Nicholas Suzuki 9 2 6 8 7 2 51.7% Sean Monahan 9 5 3 8 6 5 60.7% Michael Matheson 9 2 4 6 13 3 - Tanner Pearson 9 3 2 5 5 1 50%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 25 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Coyotes' 30 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Coyotes Key Players