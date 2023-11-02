The Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2), who have +110 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Canadiens vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs Coyotes Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in five of nine games this season.

The Coyotes have gone 2-1 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Canadiens have secured an upset victory in three of the seven games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Arizona has put together a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Montreal has six games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 2-4 in those contests.

Canadiens Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Cole Caufield 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-200) 3.5 (-139) Michael Matheson 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (-110) Josh Anderson 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) 2.5 (+140)

