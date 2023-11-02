Canadiens vs. Coyotes November 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Nick Schmaltz and Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when the Arizona Coyotes face the Montreal Canadiens at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Coyotes (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Caufield is a leading scorer for Montreal, with 10 points this season, as he has recorded four goals and six assists in nine games.
- Nicholas Suzuki is a top contributor for Montreal, with eight total points this season. In nine games, he has scored two goals and provided six assists.
- This season, Montreal's Sean Monahan has eight points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and three assists (fifth).
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 0-1-0 in one games this season, conceding 4 goals (4.2 goals against average) with 29 saves and an .879 save percentage, 55th in the league.
Coyotes Players to Watch
- One of Arizona's leading offensive players this season is Schmaltz, with eight points (two goals, six assists) and an average ice time of 20:16 per game.
- Clayton Keller has picked up eight points (0.9 per game), scoring four goals and adding four assists.
- Sean Durzi has seven points for Arizona, via four goals and three assists.
- Connor Ingram's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (2.5 goals against average) and made 85 saves with a .914% save percentage (23rd in league).
Canadiens vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|11th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|7th
|2.78
|Goals Allowed
|3.11
|15th
|24th
|29.1
|Shots
|30
|20th
|21st
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|35.2
|30th
|10th
|23.68%
|Power Play %
|20%
|14th
|29th
|70.97%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|22nd
