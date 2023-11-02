Nick Schmaltz and Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when the Arizona Coyotes face the Montreal Canadiens at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Coyotes (-130)

Coyotes (-130) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield is a leading scorer for Montreal, with 10 points this season, as he has recorded four goals and six assists in nine games.

Nicholas Suzuki is a top contributor for Montreal, with eight total points this season. In nine games, he has scored two goals and provided six assists.

This season, Montreal's Sean Monahan has eight points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and three assists (fifth).

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 0-1-0 in one games this season, conceding 4 goals (4.2 goals against average) with 29 saves and an .879 save percentage, 55th in the league.

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of Arizona's leading offensive players this season is Schmaltz, with eight points (two goals, six assists) and an average ice time of 20:16 per game.

Clayton Keller has picked up eight points (0.9 per game), scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Sean Durzi has seven points for Arizona, via four goals and three assists.

Connor Ingram's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (2.5 goals against average) and made 85 saves with a .914% save percentage (23rd in league).

Canadiens vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3 20th 7th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 24th 29.1 Shots 30 20th 21st 31.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 10th 23.68% Power Play % 20% 14th 29th 70.97% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

