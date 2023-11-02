Canadiens vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Coyotes fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-130)
|Canadiens (+110)
|6.5
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have won three of the seven games in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Montreal has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal has played five games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs Coyotes Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|30 (14th)
|Goals
|27 (19th)
|25 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|28 (14th)
|9 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (12th)
|9 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (31st)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (27 total goals, three per game).
- The Canadiens have allowed 28 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is -1.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.