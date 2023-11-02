The Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Coyotes fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-130) Canadiens (+110) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won three of the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

This season Montreal has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has played five games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs Coyotes Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 30 (14th) Goals 27 (19th) 25 (10th) Goals Allowed 28 (14th) 9 (7th) Power Play Goals 7 (12th) 9 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (31st)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (27 total goals, three per game).

The Canadiens have allowed 28 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is -1.

