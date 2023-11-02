Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Coyotes on November 2, 2023
Player prop bet options for Nick Schmaltz, Cole Caufield and others are listed when the Arizona Coyotes host the Montreal Canadiens at Mullett Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canadiens vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Caufield's 10 points are important for Montreal. He has recorded four goals and six assists in nine games.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
Nicholas Suzuki is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with eight total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and six assists in nine games.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sean Monahan Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Montreal's Sean Monahan is among the top offensive players on the team with eight total points (five goals and three assists).
Monahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Schmaltz is one of Arizona's top contributors (eight total points), having put up two goals and six assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Clayton Keller has four goals and four assists to total eight points (0.9 per game).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|6
