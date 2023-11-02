In the upcoming matchup versus the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Cole Caufield to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

Caufield has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

On the power play, Caufield has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 25 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.