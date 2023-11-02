The Montreal Canadiens, Cole Caufield included, will face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Caufield? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Cole Caufield vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield has averaged 19:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In four of nine games this year, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of nine games this season, Caufield has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of nine games this year, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Caufield's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

Caufield has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 2 10 Points 2 4 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

