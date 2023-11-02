Canadiens vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 2
The Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey game.
Canadiens vs. Coyotes Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Coyotes 5, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-130)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (-1.5)
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have earned a record of 3-2-5 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 5-2-2.
- Montreal has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.
- Montreal has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Canadiens have earned 11 points in their six games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in five games and registered seven points with a record of 3-1-1.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 1-0-1 (three points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned nine points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|11th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|7th
|2.78
|Goals Allowed
|3.11
|15th
|24th
|29.1
|Shots
|30
|20th
|21st
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|35.2
|30th
|10th
|23.68%
|Power Play %
|20%
|14th
|29th
|70.97%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|22nd
Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
