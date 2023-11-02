Can we anticipate Jake Evans lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Evans has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

