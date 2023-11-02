Will Jake Evans Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 2?
Can we anticipate Jake Evans lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Evans stats and insights
- Evans has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Evans has no points on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.