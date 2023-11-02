The Boston Bruins, including James van Riemsdyk, take the ice Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on van Riemsdyk's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

van Riemsdyk has a goal in two of the nine games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

van Riemsdyk has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of nine contests this year, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

van Riemsdyk's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 9 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

