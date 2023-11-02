In the upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Joel Armia to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Armia 2022-23 stats and insights

Armia scored in four of 43 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 10.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, conceding 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.