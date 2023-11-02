For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is John Beecher a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

Beecher is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Beecher has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

