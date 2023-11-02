For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 25 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

