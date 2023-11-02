In the upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Michael Matheson to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Matheson stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Matheson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

Matheson averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

