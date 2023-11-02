When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Michael Pezzetta score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

Pezzetta is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

