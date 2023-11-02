In the upcoming matchup versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Morgan Geekie to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

Geekie has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Geekie has zero points on the power play.

Geekie averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

