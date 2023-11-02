The Montreal Canadiens, with Nicholas Suzuki, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. If you'd like to wager on Suzuki's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki has averaged 20:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In two of nine games this year, Suzuki has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Suzuki has a point in five of nine games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Suzuki has an assist in four of nine games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Suzuki's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 45.5% chance of Suzuki having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 2 8 Points 1 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

