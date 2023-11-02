The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Harvey-Pinard stats and insights

  • Harvey-Pinard is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Harvey-Pinard has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 25 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

