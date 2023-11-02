The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Harvey-Pinard stats and insights

Harvey-Pinard is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

Harvey-Pinard has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 25 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

