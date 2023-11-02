On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Sean Monahan going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Monahan stats and insights

  • In five of nine games this season, Monahan has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Monahan's shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.