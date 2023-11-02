On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Sean Monahan going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Monahan stats and insights

In five of nine games this season, Monahan has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Monahan's shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

