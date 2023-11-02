Sean Monahan and the Montreal Canadiens will face the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Looking to bet on Monahan's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sean Monahan vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan has averaged 19:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Monahan has a goal in five games this season through nine games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Monahan has recorded a point in a game six times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Monahan has an assist in three of nine games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Monahan has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Monahan has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Monahan Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 25 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 1 8 Points 1 5 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

