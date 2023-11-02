Will Tanner Pearson Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 2?
Can we count on Tanner Pearson lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Pearson stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, Pearson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Pearson's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
