Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Addison County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Addison County, Vermont this week? We have the information below.
Addison County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Middlebury Union High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
