Which team is going to win on Friday, November 3, when the Dartmouth Big Green and Princeton Tigers match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Big Green. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Dartmouth vs. Princeton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-0.2) 35.4 Dartmouth 19, Princeton 18

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green covered four times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Big Green games went over the point total three out of 10 times last season.

Princeton Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

The Tigers and their opponent did not hit the over last year.

Big Green vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dartmouth 20.1 20.7 26.0 19.0 15.8 22.0 Princeton 16.7 13.1 13.3 12.3 21.3 14.3

