The Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) face a fellow Ivy League opponent when they visit the Princeton Tigers (4-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Memorial Field.

Dartmouth ranks 94th in points scored this season (20.1 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 25th-best in the FCS with 20.7 points allowed per game. Princeton has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 269.6 total yards per contest (eighth-best). Offensively, it ranks 92nd by posting 319.1 total yards per game.

Dartmouth vs. Princeton Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Memorial Field

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Dartmouth vs. Princeton Key Statistics

Dartmouth Princeton 333.0 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.1 (110th) 299.3 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.6 (3rd) 152.7 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.1 (121st) 180.3 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.0 (42nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Dylan Cadwallader has recorded 548 yards (78.3 ypg) on 63-of-99 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Nick Howard has racked up 404 yards on 98 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Q Jones has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 360 yards (51.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott's 499 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has collected 38 receptions and two touchdowns.

Isaac Boston has caught 15 passes for 164 yards (23.4 yards per game) this year.

Daniel Haughton has racked up 16 grabs for 136 yards, an average of 19.4 yards per game.

Princeton Stats Leaders

Blake Stenstrom has racked up 1,603 yards on 60.2% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

John Volker is his team's leading rusher with 67 carries for 317 yards, or 45.3 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Ja'Derris Carr has racked up 212 yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

AJ Barber paces his team with 481 receiving yards on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.

Luke Colella has caught 30 passes and compiled 347 receiving yards (49.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tamatoa Falatea has racked up 196 reciving yards (28.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

