The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) will have their 16th-ranked scoring defense on display versus the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) and the No. 1 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Crimson Tide are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. LSU matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Alabama vs. LSU Betting Trends

Alabama has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

LSU has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Alabama & LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 To Win the SEC +225 Bet $100 to win $225 LSU To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the SEC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.