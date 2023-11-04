Can we count on Alexander Newhook scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens take on the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Newhook stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Newhook has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Newhook has picked up two assists on the power play.

Newhook's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

