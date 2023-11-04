Can we count on Alexander Newhook scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens take on the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Newhook stats and insights

  • In two of 10 games this season, Newhook has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
  • Newhook has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Newhook's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.