Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bennington County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Bennington County, Vermont this week? We've got what you need.
Other Games in Vermont This Week
Bennington County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Champlain Valley Union High School at Burr and Burton Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Manchester, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
