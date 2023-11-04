The St. Louis Blues (4-4-1), coming off a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils, host the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Canadiens lost to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in their most recent outing.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Blues 3, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-115)

Blues (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens vs Blues Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (5-3-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have required OT this season.

Montreal has earned six points (3-1-0) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Montreal has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Canadiens have scored more than two goals six times, earning 11 points from those matchups (5-0-1).

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 3-2-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 1-0-1 (three points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 4-3-1 to register nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 30th 2 Goals Scored 2.9 20th 9th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.1 17th 31st 26.2 Shots 30 20th 24th 32.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 31st 32nd 3.7% Power Play % 20% 14th 16th 79.17% Penalty Kill % 75% 23rd

Canadiens vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

