Brendan Gallagher and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Enterprise Center. Looking to bet on Gallagher's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +333)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Gallagher has averaged 13:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In three of 10 games this season, Gallagher has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gallagher has registered a point in a game three times this year over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In two of 10 contests this season, Gallagher has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Gallagher's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gallagher has an implied probability of 23.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 24 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 10 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

