Bruins vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - November 4
As they get ready to play the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) on Saturday, November 4 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (9-0-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Face
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Christian Fischer
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston ranks 14th in the league with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Its +15 goal differential is the third-best in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 40 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.
- Detroit has conceded 33 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 24th in the NHL.
- They have the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +7.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-150)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6
