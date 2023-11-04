The Boston Bruins (9-0-1) have -150 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1), who have +125 odds, on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Bruins vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

In two games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

In the eight times this season the Bruins have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 7-1 in those games.

The Red Wings have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, Boston is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of the time).

Detroit has four games this season playing as an underdog by +125 or longer, and is 2-2 in those contests.

