The Boston Bruins (9-0-1) hit the road to play the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET. The Bruins have won three straight games.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the victory in Saturday's matchup.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final tally of Red Wings 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+125)

Red Wings (+125) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have gone 2-1-3 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 9-0-1.

Boston is 2-0-1 (five points) in its three games decided by one goal.

Boston has won the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals nine times, and are 8-0-1 in those games (to record 17 points).

In the three games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-0-1 record (five points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (5-0-0, 10 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Bruins went 4-0-1 in those contests (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 16th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.64 5th 1st 1.6 Goals Allowed 3 12th 13th 32.1 Shots 30.1 19th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31 19th 20th 15.63% Power Play % 28.57% 6th 1st 97.44% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 10th

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

