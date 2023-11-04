As they get ready to meet the St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) on Saturday, November 4 at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Christian Dvorak C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Canadiens vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 29 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Montreal concedes 3.1 goals per game (31 total), which ranks 17th in the league.

They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Blues Season Insights

St. Louis' 18 total goals (two per game) rank 30th in the league.

Its goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the league.

Canadiens vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-115) Canadiens (-105) 6

