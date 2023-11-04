As they get ready to meet the St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) on Saturday, November 4 at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Christian Dvorak C Out For Season Knee
Carey Price G Out Knee
Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee
Chris Wideman D Out Back
David Savard D Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed
Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Blues Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Season Insights

  • The Canadiens have 29 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.
  • Montreal concedes 3.1 goals per game (31 total), which ranks 17th in the league.
  • They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Blues Season Insights

  • St. Louis' 18 total goals (two per game) rank 30th in the league.
  • Its goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Blues (-115) Canadiens (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.