The St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) will host the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) on Saturday, with the Blues coming off a win and the Canadiens off a loss.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Canadiens vs Blues Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 31 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.

The Canadiens have 29 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 10 4 6 10 6 1 50% Sean Monahan 10 6 3 9 6 5 60.8% Nicholas Suzuki 10 2 6 8 9 3 54.1% Michael Matheson 10 2 4 6 14 3 - Tanner Pearson 10 3 3 6 5 1 40%

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 24 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Blues' 18 total goals (2.0 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 23 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (18 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players