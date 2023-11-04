How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) will host the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) on Saturday, with the Blues coming off a win and the Canadiens off a loss.
Check out the Blues-Canadiens game on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have given up 31 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.
- The Canadiens have 29 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|10
|4
|6
|10
|6
|1
|50%
|Sean Monahan
|10
|6
|3
|9
|6
|5
|60.8%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|10
|2
|6
|8
|9
|3
|54.1%
|Michael Matheson
|10
|2
|4
|6
|14
|3
|-
|Tanner Pearson
|10
|3
|3
|6
|5
|1
|40%
Blues Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 24 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Blues' 18 total goals (2.0 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 23 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (18 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|9
|3
|4
|7
|11
|8
|53%
|Kevin Hayes
|9
|2
|3
|5
|2
|6
|57.8%
|Jakub Vrana
|7
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|9
|1
|3
|4
|3
|6
|35.7%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|9
|1
|3
|4
|1
|6
|37.5%
