Canadiens vs. Blues: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 4
Saturday's NHL schedule features a likely close outing between the St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) and the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Blues are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Canadiens (-105) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Canadiens vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Canadiens vs. Blues Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Blues Moneyline
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|6
|FanDuel
|-122
|+102
|6.5
Canadiens vs. Blues Betting Trends
- Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in five of 10 games this season.
- The Blues have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they lost).
- The Canadiens have been listed as the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent three times.
- St. Louis has had moneyline odds set at -115 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.
- Montreal has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Canadiens Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Cole Caufield
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (-208)
|3.5 (-139)
|Michael Matheson
|0.5 (+125)
|0.5 (-118)
|2.5 (-118)
|Josh Anderson
|0.5 (+310)
|0.5 (+135)
|1.5 (-200)
