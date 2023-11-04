Saturday's NHL schedule features a likely close outing between the St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) and the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Blues are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Canadiens (-105) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Canadiens vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Canadiens vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Blues Betting Trends

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in five of 10 games this season.

The Blues have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they lost).

The Canadiens have been listed as the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

St. Louis has had moneyline odds set at -115 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Montreal has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Cole Caufield 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-208) 3.5 (-139) Michael Matheson 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-118) 2.5 (-118) Josh Anderson 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-200)

