The St. Louis Blues' Kevin Hayes and the Montreal Canadiens' Sean Monahan are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Canadiens vs. Blues Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Cole Caufield's four goals and six assists in 10 contests give him 10 points on the season.

Monahan is a key contributor for Montreal, with nine total points this season. In 10 games, he has scored six goals and provided three assists.

This season, Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has eight points (two goals, six assists) this season.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .879 save percentage (55th in the league), with 29 total saves, while conceding four goals (4.2 goals against average). He has put together a 0-1-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is one of St. Louis' top contributors (seven points), via put up three goals and four assists.

Hayes has two goals and three assists, equaling five points (0.6 per game).

Oskar Sundqvist has four points for St. Louis, via one goal and three assists.

Joel Hofer (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .913% save percentage ranks 24th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 30th 2 Goals Scored 2.9 20th 9th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.1 17th 31st 26.2 Shots 30 20th 24th 32.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 31st 32nd 3.7% Power Play % 20% 14th 16th 79.17% Penalty Kill % 75% 23rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.