The St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues knocked off the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Canadiens vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-115) Canadiens (-105) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have won three of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Montreal has won three of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in five of 10 games this season.

Canadiens vs Blues Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 18 (30th) Goals 29 (19th) 24 (8th) Goals Allowed 31 (17th) 1 (32nd) Power Play Goals 8 (12th) 5 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (29th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens have scored 29 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 19th in the league.

The Canadiens' 31 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Their -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

