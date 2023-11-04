Canadiens vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues knocked off the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Canadiens vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-115)
|Canadiens (-105)
|6
|Blues (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have won three of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Montreal has won three of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in five of 10 games this season.
Canadiens vs Blues Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|18 (30th)
|Goals
|29 (19th)
|24 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (17th)
|1 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (12th)
|5 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (29th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens have scored 29 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 19th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 31 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- Their -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
