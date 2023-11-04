You can wager on player prop bet odds for Robert Thomas, Cole Caufield and others on the St. Louis Blues and Montreal Canadiens heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Enterprise Center.

Canadiens vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Canadiens vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Caufield's 10 points are important for Montreal. He has four goals and six assists in 10 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 8 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 1 1 2

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Sean Monahan has racked up nine points this season, with six goals and three assists.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 2 1 0 1 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 2

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Nicholas Suzuki has scored two goals on the season, chipping in six assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 5 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Thomas has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with seven points in nine games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6 at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2

Kevin Hayes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Kevin Hayes has two goals and three assists to total five points (0.6 per game).

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 3 2 1 3 3 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 0 0 1 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 1 at Jets Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

