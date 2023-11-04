Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Blues on November 4, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Robert Thomas, Cole Caufield and others on the St. Louis Blues and Montreal Canadiens heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Enterprise Center.
Canadiens vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Canadiens vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Caufield's 10 points are important for Montreal. He has four goals and six assists in 10 games.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
Sean Monahan Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Sean Monahan has racked up nine points this season, with six goals and three assists.
Monahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Nicholas Suzuki has scored two goals on the season, chipping in six assists.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Thomas has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with seven points in nine games.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
Kevin Hayes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Kevin Hayes has two goals and three assists to total five points (0.6 per game).
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
