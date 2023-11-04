You can wager on player prop bet odds for Robert Thomas, Cole Caufield and others on the St. Louis Blues and Montreal Canadiens heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Enterprise Center.

Canadiens vs. Blues Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Canadiens vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Caufield's 10 points are important for Montreal. He has four goals and six assists in 10 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3
at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5
vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5
vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 8
vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 1 1 2

Sean Monahan Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Sean Monahan has racked up nine points this season, with six goals and three assists.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Coyotes Nov. 2 1 0 1 6
at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4
vs. Jets Oct. 28 1 0 1 2
vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 0 1 4
vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 2

Nicholas Suzuki Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Nicholas Suzuki has scored two goals on the season, chipping in six assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 4
at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4
vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 1 1 1
vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 5
vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Thomas has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with seven points in nine games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1
at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2
at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2
at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6
at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2

Kevin Hayes Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Kevin Hayes has two goals and three assists to total five points (0.6 per game).

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Devils Nov. 3 2 1 3 3
at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 0 0 1
at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 1
at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 1
at Jets Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

