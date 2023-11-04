The Brooklyn Nets (3-2) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won four games in a row. The point total is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents combined to score more than 230.5 points in 38 of 82 games last season.

Boston games had an average of 229.4 points last season, 1.1 less than this game's over/under.

Boston put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Boston put together a 52-21 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, the Celtics had an 18-8 record (winning 69.2% of their games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Celtics a 78.9% chance to win.

In home games last season, the Celtics sported a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (22-19-0).

The Celtics eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than games on the road (43.9%) last season.

Last season the 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up were 5.4 more than the Nets gave up (112.5).

Boston went 36-18 versus the spread and 45-9 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Celtics vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Nets 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 36-18 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 34-14 45-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-15 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 33-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 35-22 38-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-17

