Celtics vs. Nets Injury Report Today - November 4
Take a look at the injury report for the Boston Celtics (4-0), which currently has just one player listed, as the Celtics prepare for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (3-2) at Barclays Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Neemias Queta
|C
|Out
|Foot
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Cameron Johnson: Out (Calf), Nicolas Claxton: Questionable (Ankle)
Celtics vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-9.5
|230.5
