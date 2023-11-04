Can we count on Charlie Coyle scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Coyle scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

