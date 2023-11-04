Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 4?
Can we count on Charlie Coyle scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Coyle stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Coyle scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
