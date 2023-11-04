Will Cole Caufield find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

Caufield has scored in four of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Caufield has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He takes four shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

