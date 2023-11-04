The Montreal Canadiens, Cole Caufield among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Caufield's props? Here is some information to help you.

Cole Caufield vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Caufield has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 19:20 on the ice per game.

In four of 10 games this year, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Caufield has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 10 games this year, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Caufield goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Caufield has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Caufield Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 10 Games 2 10 Points 4 4 Goals 3 6 Assists 1

