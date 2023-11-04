The Boston Celtics, with Derrick White, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time on the court, a 155-104 win over the Pacers, White totaled 18 points and four assists.

Now let's examine White's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-154)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nets gave up 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the league.

The Nets allowed 45.1 rebounds on average last season, 27th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets gave up 23.4 per contest last year, ranking them third in the league.

Defensively, the Nets gave up 11.8 made three-pointers per game last season, seventh in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 24 16 4 3 0 1 0 2/1/2023 32 14 10 5 2 0 0 1/12/2023 37 15 7 1 4 1 1 12/4/2022 22 3 2 2 1 1 0

