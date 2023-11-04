Should you bet on Ian Mitchell to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Mitchell 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 35 games last season, Mitchell scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

Mitchell's shooting percentage last season was 4.0%. He averaged 0.4 shots per game.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

